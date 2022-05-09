Middlesbrough are said to be open to offers for first-team goalkeeper duo Luke Daniels and Joe Lumley, according to Football Insider.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has not been convinced by either Daniels or Lumley this season, rotating between the two during his time in charge.

Having taken over from Neil Warnock in November, Wilder was immediately tasked with a decision to make on his new side’s number one.

Lumley had started as the clubs first-choice goalkeeper but lost his place to Daniels before Wilder took the reins. Daniels played in the Boro boss’ first six games in charge, before he switched to Lumley.

He continued in the net up until the final six games of the season, where Wilder opted to change again, with Daniels coming back in between the sticks.

The exclusive report from Football Insider now states that Middlesbrough are prepared to listen to offers for both shot-stoppers.

Whatever happens, the Teessiders will be making a profit given that both players arrived on free transfers. Lumley signed from fellow Championship side Queens Park Rangers, whilst Daniels signed from Premier League side Brentford.

The two players have one year remaining on their current contracts having signed on initial two-year deals. Wilder and the Middlesbrough hierarchy will look to cash in on the duo this summer.

Boro will then turn to the transfer market in the hopes of signing at least one goalkeeper to be their first choice, as they look to go one better than this season and achieve a place in the top six next time around.