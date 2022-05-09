Middlesbrough have announced their Retained List via their official website, with three first-team players set to leave the club at the expiration of their contracts.

Middlesbrough have four players out of contract this summer, with Sol Bamba, Lee Peltier, Neil Taylor, and Jonny Howson all seeing their current deals come to an end next month.

However, the recent announcement states that only one of the aforementioned quartet will be offered fresh terms, with the other three becoming free agents.

As suggested by manager Chris Wilder in his post-match comments after their defeat to Preston North End on the Championship final day, Howson would likely be staying put at the Riverside; a statement which has been confirmed by the Retained List.

Bamba, Peltier, and Taylor will be allowed to leave and will then be free to find and join another club elsewhere.

Given their respective ages, the Teessiders could well be the last clubs of their careers. Bamba is 37, Peltier is 35, and Taylor is 33 and so hanging up their boots is a strong possibility.

Wilder has recently stated that he is looking to revamp the squad this summer and so with the ageing players leaving, it frees up space to allow for new younger players to join.

Along with the trio, Middlesbrough have four players that will rejoin their parent clubs after their loan spells end.

Andraz Sporar will head back to Sporting Lisbon and James Lea Siliki will join back up with Rennes, whilst Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun will rejoin their parent clubs in Premier League at Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal respectively.