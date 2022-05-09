In their retained list announcement, Peterborough United have confirmed that Plymouth Argyle loanee Ryan Broom has been made available for transfer.

Following their relegation from the Championship this season, Peterborough United have announced their retained list ahead of their return to League One.

The Posh have made five players available for transfer, one of them being Plymouth Argyle loan star Broom, who has had an impressive season on the south coast.

The 25-year-old has made 43 League One appearances this season, scoring four goals and chipping in with six assists. In the end, Broom and his teammates missed out on a play-off place.

Now, with the midfielder being transfer listed by Peterborough United, Plymouth Argyle could may well swoop in for their loan ace.

What has Broom said previously?

In March, Broom made it clear to Plymouth Live that he was loving his time at the Pilgrims:

“I love it here.

“It has been great for me since I came here throughout the whole season. I’m enjoying training, enjoying being around the lads.

“The area is brilliant as well – and the sun is shining a little bit more now! It’s all good. The enjoyment comes from playing to the standards we have set. When everyone is on it, it’s a great team to play in. It’s enjoying the hard work element as well, both sides of it.”

His quotes could play a massive part on his future at the club, and there’s no doubt he will be open to a move back to Home Park.

Previous links

In January, Aberdeen were said to have come in for Broom, with the Scottish side keen to bolster their midfield. But, the midfielder rejected the move, with him being eager to see out his Plymouth Argyle loan.

Also during the January transfer window, Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry said that ‘four or five’ clubs were chasing the signature of Broom. But, no deals were obviously done, meaning Plymouth Argyle still hold a big chance of welcoming the midfielder back to the club.