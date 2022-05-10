Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore has tipped Luton Town to earn promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Kieffer Moore ensured that the Cherries returned to the top flight after a two-year absence when he scored the winning goal against Nottingham Forest last week.

Scott Parker’s side finished as runners up to his former side Fulham, now under the guidance of Marco Silva.

Luton will take on Huddersfield town after the Hatters secured 6th place with a win over Reading on the final day of the regular season.

If manager Nathan Jones can get the better of his counter part, Carlos Corberan, a day at Wembley awaits them against either Sheffield United or Nottingham Forest.

Moore tips former teammates to join him in top flight…

Moore has played with several members of the Luton side including Kal Naismith and Tom Lockyer, and he predicts they can shock the footballing world and earn promotion.

“I think it will be tight but I’m going for Luton,” Moore said.

“I know they are probably the outsiders but I fancy them. They’ve got a good squad mentally.

“I know a few of their players as well and, if they can really come together, which I’m sure they can, they’ve got every chance.”

Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest are the bookmakers favourites to go up after a very impressive season but the play-offs have seen many shocks in the past, whilst Luton are the underdogs.

Only 38.3% of the third place finishers have gone onto to win the play-offs, but that narrowly beats the 21.2% of sides finishing sixth winning the play-offs since they were introduced in 1987.

Nathan Jones has done a fantastic job at Luton this season, picking up the EFL Manager of the Year award and has guided Luton to within touching distance of the Premier League.

The first leg between Luton Town and Huddersfield Town takes place on Friday night and is available to watch live on Sky Sports.