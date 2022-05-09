Millwall finished the 2021/22 Championship season in 9th place of the table, after another confident campaign from Gary Rowett’s men.

Millwall entered the final day of the season with a chance of securing a spot in the top-six. But it wasn’t to be, with the Lions losing 1-0 away at Bournemouth, and so attentions will quickly be turning towards the summer transfer window.

Rowett sees a handful of players out of contract this summer, one of them being Maikel Kieftenbeld. The Lions boss though is keen to keep the Dutchman at The Den beyond this summer, saying:

“I’d like to keep Maikel. He is a player that I trust and a player I’ve worked with for quite a while now.”

Elsewhere, Dan Ballard proved to be a key player for Millwall on loan from Arsenal this season. He featured 31 times in the Championship for the Lions and Rowett says he’d be keen on re-signing him on loan again this summer.

In another bit of potentially positive transfer news for Millwall, reports have linked the club with Huddersfield Town defender Harry Toffolo.

He sees his contract with the Terriers expire this summer. Huddersfield are confident of securing a new deal but claims are still emerging that Millwall and a number of other Championship clubs are keen on a potential summer swoop.

Lastly, Millwall’s Murray Wallace capped an impressive season by earning a spot in Sky Sports’ Championship Team of the Season 2021/22 – Wallace featured 42 times in the Championship across the campaign and was named Millwall Supporters’ Player of the Year as well.

Rowett will be pleased with achieving another strong Championship finish. Going into his fourth season as manager now though, he’ll surely be eyeing up that all important top-six finish, and he’s going to be some more summer recruits to make that possible.