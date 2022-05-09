Middlesbrough missed out on the play-offs for the fourth consecutive season, finishing in seventh place in the Championship table.

Middlesbrough had needed a victory against Preston North End on the final day, whilst they also needed Sheffield United or Luton Town to slip up. None of these situations went in Boro’s favour, as they lost 4-1 at Deepdale and both the Blades and the Hatters won their respective games.

Manager Chris Wilder will now be looking ahead to next season in what will be his first full season in charge at the Riverside.

He has already discussed the need for a rebuild and will look to axe several players in the first-team squad. Here are three first-team players Wilder should try to sell this summer.

Joe Lumley

Signed on a free transfer from Queens Park Rangers in the summer, Lumley was given the task of being the club’s number one.

But a poor run of form saw the Boro number one dropped for Luke Daniels in the last six games of the campaign.

Wilder will likely be prioritising a new goalkeeper this summer, and could cash in on Lumley, if there are any takers.

Grant Hall

The centre-back started the campaign as one of the club’s first-choice central defenders, but he has yet to make an appearance for Chris Wilder.

He has often been left out of the matchday squad entirely and so he could be sold this summer if their valuation is met.

Uche Ikpeazu

Although sent out on loan in the second-half of the season, Ikpeazu started five of Boro’s first six games of the season.

With Wilder taking over from Neil Warnock in November, the Ugandan found his playing time limited and he joined Cardiff City in January.

He is a solid striker and is different to anything Middlesbrough have up front in reserve. Yet he doesn’t fit the way Wilder wants to play and so could leave in the coming months.