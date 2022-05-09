Nottingham Forest finished the Championship season in 4th place of the table following their 1-1 draw at Hull City on Saturday, booking themselves a play-off semi-final bout v Sheffield United.

Steve Cooper’s side narrowly missed out on automatic promotion in the end. But fans will be more than happy with a play-off finish after their club’s disastrous start to the season under Chris Hughton.

And in recent Nottingham Forest headlines, Hughton is being linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers after his Forest sacking in September last year.

The Sun on Sunday (08.05.22) revealed that the Lancashire club are set to interview the 63-year-old, with Tony Mowbray leaving Ewood Park this summer.

Elsewhere, another former Forest figure in Jamaal Lascelles has been linked with a return to the City Ground ahead of this summer, with reports suggesting that Cooper’s side could swoop for the Magpies captain who’s fallen out of favour under Eddie Howe.

And another emerging transfer target of Forest’s is Joe Rothwell. Reports have revealed that Forest are ready to rival West Brom for the signing of Rothwell who is set to leave Blackburn Rovers this summer after an impressive season in the Championship.

Lastly, Nottingham Forest first-team coach Steven Reid is being linked with the vacant AFC Wimbledon job.

Nottingham Forest travel to South Yorkshire this weekend to take on Sheffield United in the first of two play-off semi-final legs – the game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday with the second leg scheduled for the following Tuesday evening.