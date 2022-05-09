Charlton Athletic have confirmed the appointment of Cambridge United academy coach Tom Pell as their new academy manager.

Charlton Athletic have confirmed a shuffle around of their academy hierarchy heading into the summer, with Steve Avory taking up a new role.

Avory has become the Addicks’ academy director, with Pell coming in to replace him as academy manager. The League One side confirmed the appointment on Monday afternoon, recruiting him from Cambridge United. Pell had spent the last 16 years working with the U’s, but it emerged last month that he would be moving on from the club for pastures new.

Pell has spent the last four years as Cambridge United’s academy manager, so he will know full well the task at hand.

Addicks’ esteemed academy

Charlton Athletic’s youth academy has been highly productive over the years, helping bloody some top young talents into the senior game after proving their abilities in the youth ranks, so the expectation will be that Pell can help continue that trend moving forward.

The Addicks boast some promising players in their U18s and U23s sides and it will be hoped they can follow in the footsteps of some previous Charlton Athletic talents by breaking through the ranks and going on to impress in the senior game.

Joe Gomez, Ezri Konsa, Ademola Lookman and Karlan Grant are among the most recent examples, with all of those going on to play Premier League football after first breaking through at The Valley.