Rotherham United are a Championship side again after securing a 2nd place spot in the League One table.

It was a special season for all involved with the Millers, who ended the season on 90 points after beating Gillingham 2-0 on the final day to confirm automatic promotion to the second tier.

Despite a blip of form, Paul Warne pulled his side through, but this summer, they will need to improve their squad in many departments if they want to remain in the Championship.

Rotherham United have 10 players out of contract this summer, with many star players nearing the end of their deals.

One player they should target is former right-wing-back Matt Olosunde, who departed the club at the end of last season for Preston North End.

In his two seasons as a Miller, the 24-year-old made 72 appearances.

Can a deal be done?

This afternoon (Monday 09.05.22) Preston North End confirmed that they have made Olosunde available for transfer in their retained list announcement.

It comes as no surprise, with the former Manchester United prodigy making just two appearances for the Lilywhites due to injury.

The defender’s contract runs out at the end of next season, meaning that it may not be expensive for Rotherham United to get a deal over the line.

Perfect fit

Should they move for their former man, he would be a perfect fit for the Millers, who are set to lose Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu in the summer.

That leaves a spot open at right-wing-back in Warne’s favoured back-three system, with Wes Harding being the other option. Chiedozie Ogbene has played there this season, but had been deployed in a free roam role up front towards the end of the campaign.

Olosunde was a star output on his day, but didn’t show consistency at the Millers. However, it would be a great swoop for the Yorkshire side, who could get the best out of him next season in their fight for survival.