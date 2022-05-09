Millwall’s former midfielder Ben Thompson will be released by Gillingham at the end of June, it has been confirmed by the League One club.

Millwall opened the door for long-serving academy graduate Thompson to leave in January. It came after he had fallen down the pecking order in Gary Rowett’s ranks and he ended up joining Gillingham in what looked to be a shrewd bit of business by the League One club.

However, after 17 appearances, it has been confirmed the Gills will be letting the 26-year-old.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Thompson will be released by the club when his contract ends (June 30th, as per Transfermarkt).

He will depart alongside the likes of Mustapha Carayol, Aaron Chapman, Ryan Jackson, Harvey Lintott, Danny Lloyd, Christian Maghome, Vadaine Oliver and Gerald Sithole following Gillingham’s relegation to League Two. It frees space for Neil Harris to freshen up his ranks this summer and rebuild the squad in a bid to return to League One.

If Thompson’s deal does expire at the end of June, it will mean he only have been contracted to Gillingham for six months.

Another fresh start…

It certainly seemed as though a move away from The Den was right for Thompson, and despite a short-lived spell at Gillingham, it probably was for the best. He was a popular figure at Millwall but given the lack of game time, a move away was best for all parties.

Now, with another new beginning awaiting the Sidcup-born midfielder, it will be intriguing to see where he is plying his trade come the start of the 2022/23 campaign.