Fulham are among the sides interested in Trabzonspor shot-stopper Ugurcan Cakir, reports from Turkey have said.

Fulham have just been promoted back to the Premier League after winning the Championship title and it seems their summer transfer plans are well underway already.

According to Fanatik (via Turkish Football), the Cottagers are alongside the likes of Newcastle United and Leeds United for the 26-year-old’s services. Fulham have reportedly already had talks with Cakir’s representatives, but against a club as well-off as the Magpies, this fight won’t be easy.

Cakir currently plays for Trabzonspor and has kept 11 clean sheets in 34 league appearances in Turkey’s top tier this season.

The Antalya-born ‘keeper has also got international experience with 18 caps for Turkey and even though Trabzonspor will be competing in the Champions League next season, it is said they may be looking at selling some players to increase their budget ready to compete with Europe’s big guns.

Moving on up…

Fulham have now had multiple failed attempts at becoming an established top-flight side and their supporters will be hoping that they’ve now learned from their mistakes and can invest correctly this summer to avoid another relegation.

With the Premier League getting stronger and stronger year on year, investment is key and with Fulham, the problem is rarely spending the money, it’s spending it in the wrong places.

Their current keeper Marek Rodak has kept 14 clean sheets in 33 Championship outings and the Slovakian may end up having to fight for the number one shirt next year.