Birmingham City’s 2021/22 Championship season concluded with another disappointing defeat at St Andrew’s.

Blackburn Rovers claimed a 2-1 in what looks likely to be Tony Mowbray’s final game in charge of the club, and in what could prove to be Lee Bowyer’s final game in charge of Birmingham City.

His future is up in the air, even more so with emerging reports of a takeover. Birmingham World are reporting that Bowyer is set for talks with club chairman Zhao Wenging today, to discuss his future and the status of the proposed £35million takeover from a ‘mystery’ UK-based group.

Bowyer might be leaving Birmingham City then. But one man who won’t be replacing him is Forest Green Rovers boss Rod Edwards – the former Wolves man has been linked with the Blues job, but it’s been revealed that he won’t be going anywhere this summer.

Elsewhere, Blues youngster Jobe Bellingham is being linked with a surprise move to Sunderland ahead of this summer – the brother of Blues hero Jude Bellingham is progressing through the ranks at Birmingham City, and reports in national media say that the Black Cats could snap him up this summer.

Lastly, in another bit of potentially damning news for Birmingham City, Hull City boss Shota Arveladze has suggested that he’s keen on keeping striker Mallik Wilks at the club, after reports linked him with a summer move to St Andrew’s.

There seems to be a lot going on at Birmingham City at the moment. Something needs to change at the club, though whether the changes made this summer will be positive and lasting ones remain to be seen.