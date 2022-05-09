Some big news features on today’s League One transfer round-up on The72 as we approach the summer window.

Jobe Bellingham, Marlon Fossey, Mark Marosi and Cole Stockton are the names that have been floating around in the transfer headlines recently.

Sunderland are reportedly taking a look at Birmingham City young star Bellingham, the brother of Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham. The 16-year-old got 30 Championship minutes under his belt over the weekend, as he looks to follow in his brother’s footsteps. He is a regular in the Blues’ U23 set-up despite only being 16. Sunderland are very ambitious to plot a move for the future star, who will no doubt be worth a lot of money.

Fulham right-back Fossey is reportedly close to agreeing a permanent move to Bolton Wanderers. The 23-year-old has made 15 appearances while on loan at the Trotters this season, but his temporary deal was cut short due to injury last month. He now looks set to return to the University of Bolton Stadium this summer, which is no doubt a massive boost for the club ahead of the new League One season.

It has been revealed exclusively to The72 that Sheffield Wednesday are targeting Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Marosi ahead of the summer window. The shot-stopper has kept 14 clean sheets this season in a struggling Salop side, and with the Owls set to lose Bailey Peacock-Farrell at the end of the season, he could be a great option.

Lastly, Alan Nixon says that Morecambe ace Stockton wants to leave the Shrimps this summer, with reports linking him with all of Rotherham United, Preston North End, Wycombe Wanderers, Portsmouth and Peterborough United in recent times.