MK Dons talisman Scott Twine has recently been linked with a move away from the League One club.

MK Dons finished 3rd in the League One table after an impressive debut season for manager Liam Manning. But he’s since seen his side crash out of the play-offs and now, it looks like the club could lose a few key names over the summer.

One of those potentially leaving this summer is Twine – the 22-year-old netted an impressive 20 goals and grabbed 13 assists in League One for MK Dons in the season just concluded, and recent reports have linked him with a move away.

TEAMtalk claim that all of Burnley, Norwich City, Middlesbrough, Stoke City and West Brom are looking into a potential deal for the Englishman this summer, with the same report claiming that the Dons want £3million for Twine.

Having his say on the matter, Alan Nixon tweeted:

There was a queue last summer. Only MK Dons had the guts. So they will rightly want a good few quid. That will narrow the field. https://t.co/lmNcj83dO6 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 8, 2022

MK Dons signed Twine from Swindon Town last summer. His contract had run out at Swindon and the Dons had to pay £300,000 in compensation.

The length of Twine’s current contract at MK Dons is unknown, though reports at the time of his signing revealed that it was indeed a long-term deal.

Elsewhere, Nixon was quizzed on Burnley’s supposed interest in Twine – the Premier League club are battling against relegation, and they remain without a manager.

Nixon said of Burnley:

If they knew what division they were in https://t.co/3eHrYnyVIi — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 8, 2022

Crunch time for Twine…

Twine was so impressive in League One for MK Dons that it seems almost impossible that he plays in the third tier again. The Championship, or maybe even the Premier League seems to be calling, and MK Dons might fancy cashing in whilst his stock is high.

He’s certainly proved himself and his goal-scoring abilities from midfield, and so the Dons can justify their supposed £3million price tag.

Should more teams join the transfer race though, that price tag could quickly shoot up, and certain teams could quickly fall out of contention.