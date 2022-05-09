Hull City boss Shota Arveladze has suggested that he is keen to keep in-demand striker Mallik Wilks at the club beyond this summer.

Wilks, 23, scored 19 goals in League One during the 2020/21 campaign to help fire Hull City to promotion.

Since however, Wilks has fallen out of favour at Hull City, scoring just three goals in 20 league outings during the 2021/22 season.

Under Arveladze, Wilks has fallen even further down the pecking order, and it’s seen the Englishman linked with a number of Championship clubs including Birmingham City and Middlesbrough.

But speaking to HullLive, Tigers boss Arveladze had this to say on the striker’s future:

“He [Wilks] has a contract. I already said to him and to the club that he is one of the guys we should get better and more from him. That’s the way I’m thinking [that he’ll stay] and I’m hoping he also commits himself to here but it’s about a two sided will.”

Wilks’ Hull City contract expires at the end of next month. The club have the option to extend his stay by a further year and after Arveladze’s most recent comments on the striker, it seems likely that the Tigers will take up that option.

Where will Wilks end up?

Wilks proved to be prolific name in League One for Hull City. He struggled in the Championship somewhat but it’s easy to forget that he’s only 23 years old.

Wilks remains a young footballer with bags of potential and his lack of gam time in the second half of the season may have dented his confidence, so he might be keen on leaving.

But the ball is in Hull City’s court. They can extend his stay if they wish and then look to sell him on if Arveladze has no plans for him, although it seems the Georgian does intend to utilise Wilks next season.

It’s a difficult one to navigate for all involved. Hull City look likely to spend this summer and if they sign some forwards then that might throw Wilks even further down the pecking order, and the club might then not have time to sell him.