Wigan Athletic’s recent trialist Joe Rodwell-Grant has been released by Preston North End, it has been confirmed.

Wigan Athletic have their eyes firmly set on the summer transfer window after confirming their return to the Championship as League One champions. Leam Richardson will be keen to add some fresh blood to his ranks before embarking on the 2022/23 campaign.

One shrewd way to make smart additions is by snapping up youngsters being released by other clubs, and one talent who has recently emerged on the Latics radar is young forward Rodwell-Grant. He featured for the club’s U23s against QPR and now, Preston North End have confirmed their decision over his future.

As announced on the Lilywhites’ official club website, Rodwell-Grant has been released by Preston at the end of his contract.

His departure means that he will be available to sign for nothing this summer, opening the door for Wigan Athletic to swoop in if they want to add him to their ranks this summer.

Avoiding another Dolan situation

Preston decided to release Tyrhys Dolan back in 2020, and he was duly snapped up by Blackburn Rovers, where he has gone on to become a first-team player and one of their most promising top youngsters.

The Lilywhites will be hoping their decision to let Rodwell-Grant doesn’t come back to bite them in the future, but there’s no doubt the recent Wigan Athletic trialist is one to keep an eye on.

He enjoyed success in Preston’s youth ranks but he will now be looking to try his luck elsewhere.