Preston North End have confirmed that they are open to offers for Josh Harrop, Matt Olosunde and Tom Bayliss in their retained list announcement.

Preston have released their retained list following the end of the 2021/22 Championship season.

The Lilywhites rounded off their season with an impressive 4-1 win at home to Middlesbrough in order to to secure a 13th placed finish.

Fans may have been hoping for a play-off push, but ex-manager Frankie McAvoy endured a poor start to the season before Ryan Lowe joined the club to reignite momentum back into the squad.

In spells, we have seen Preston play some exciting stuff, but the consistency just isn’t there, meaning a big summer could be on the cards to take them to the next level.

In their retained list, the club confirmed that Harrop, Olosunde and Bayliss are free to leave the club.

Harrop and Bayliss have both spent the season on loan at League Two clubs Fleetwood Town and Wigan Athletic, whilst Olosunde has struggled with injuries this season, making just two league appearances.

Big summer ahead

As well as announcing who is up for sale, the Lilywhites have released a total of 13 players to make space in the squad for next season.

The most notable departures include Tom Barkhuizen, Paul Huntington, Scott Sinclair and Joe Rafferty.

Preston look as though they are preparing for a big summer in terms of incomings, which could may well see them improve on this season in the next campaign depending on who they bring in.