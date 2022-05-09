Swansea City ended their 2021/22 Championship campaign with a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to QPR.

But Russell Martin has definitely instilled a new sense of optimism among the Swansea City faithful, after what’s been a progressive first season under the former MK Dons boss.

His side placed 15th in the final Championship table. Ahead of what looks to be another busy summer for the club, it seems like Martin’s main goal might be to keep his existing players at the club, as well as bolstering where necessary.

At the end of last week though, it was revealed that the Welsh club are yet to field any enquiries for their players ahead of the summer transfer window.

Elsewhere, Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has revealed that Swansea loanee Jordan Garrick would ‘love’ to return to the south coast club for the 2022/23 season – Garrick featured 42 times in League One for Plymouth in the 2021/22 campaign, scoring four and assisting seven from midfield.

Another Swansea City man who spent time out on loan this season was Liam Walsh – he featured three times for Hull City in the second half of this season but it’s now being suggested that the Tigers will not be pursuing a permanent move for the midfielder.

Lastly, in perhaps the most exciting bit of recent Swansea City news, Joe Allen is being linked with a move back to the club. The 70-cap Welsh international is set to leave Stoke City this summer and WalesOnline have revealed that the Swans and Allen have already held talks over a potential summer reunion.