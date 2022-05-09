Carlisle United have confirmed the decision to let Manasse Mampala depart the club at the end of his contract.

QPR brought Mampala to West London back in October 2020, recruiting him after his time on the books with Everton.

He ended up leaving the R’s at the end of his contract and was snapped up by Carlisle United after a successful trial with the Cumbrians. However, now, it has been confirmed that the 21-year-old will be a free agent once again.

As announced on Carlisle United’s official website, Mampala will not be offered a new contract, freeing him to leave the League Two outfit this summer as Paul Simpson bids to freshen up his ranks at Brunton Park.

It comes after a difficult time in Cumbria for Mampala, struggling to make an impact for the club. He managed one goal and two assists in 15 outings before heading to National League side Weymouth on loan, where he has failed to find the back of the net in 11 games thus far.

A fresh start awaits

Mampala has struggled to make a telling impact on the senior game since leaving Everton, but there’s no doubt that there is still plenty of time for the 21-year-old to develop and maximise his potential in the future.

It remains to be seen where the Kinshasa-born forward is plying his trade next season, but it won’t be with Carlisle United following their decision not to extend his contract this summer.