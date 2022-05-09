A tweet from Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett has revealed that former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is back in contact with Derby County regarding the sale of the club, but there is yet to be a reply from the administrators.

The businessman has also shown interest in buying Sheffield United in recent weeks, but those links quickly died down.

Derby County entered administration at the start of the season, and as a result were given a 21-point deduction, eventually leading to their relegation from the Championship.

Ashley was first reported to be interested in the ownership of the Rams over seven months ago and mixed opinions from fans of the club were evident.

Now, there has been a recent development, with Dorsett confirming in a tweet (below) that 57-year-old has entered contact yet again with the club’s administrators, and he still remains very keen on completing a takeover.

Mike Ashley has made renewed contact with #dcfc administrators and I’ve been told the former #nufc owner remains very keen to buy. Sounds like no reply from the admins yet-exclusivity period for Chris Kirchner expired on Sat night. Kirchner says stadium negotiations at impasse. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) May 9, 2022

The fact that there’s no reply from the club as of yet means that they are keeping their options open to make the right decision on who to give ownership to.

What would it mean for Derby County?

As it stands, the Rams are entering the League One season with no authority to make any transfer offers for players, or renew any player contracts – Rooney sees a bulk of his Derby County first-tram out of contract next month.

Also, many star players such as Tom Lawrence and Curtis Davies are wanted by clubs higher up in the English pyramid, which could be costly for their hopes of bouncing back to the Championship.

The takeover would prove a massive boost in order to tie players down to contracts, as well as assembling a strong squad for next season to get them back to where they will feel they belong.