Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has revealed both Jordon Garrick and Ryan Broom “would love” to return to Home Park this summer.

Plymouth Argyle recruited Garrick and Broom from Swansea City and Peterborough United respectively, with both arriving last summer.

The duo both made impressive impacts at Home Park too, enjoying successful campaigns with the Pilgrims despite missing out on the play-offs on the final day in devastating fashion. However, the season has given reason for Schumacher and Plymouth Argyle to be encouraged for the future.

Now, it seems the League One club have been given a big boost ahead of the summer transfer window.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, Plymouth Argyle boss Schumacher has said both Garrick and Broom “would love” to come back to the club. He expressed his desire to work with the Swansea City and Peterborough United players too, though stated they “will have to wait and see” how the situations pan out. Here’s what he had to say:

“Broomy and Jordon, who have been here all season, have loved it. They have been part of the group. They didn’t feel like a loan player. They felt like our players. Sometimes that’s not easy.

“Straight away they settled in, they both enjoyed the area, they both would love to come back.

“And, again, I would love to work with them in the future. Whether that’s going to happen immediately, we will have to wait and see.”

Strong seasons…

Both Garrick and Broom can be proud of their efforts for the Pilgrims this season.

While on loan from Swansea City, versatile 23-year-old Garrick managed seven goals and eight assists in a hefty 50 outings, operating anywhere across the front three for Plymouth Argyle.

As for Broom, he chipped in with four goals and seven assists from midfield, playing 48 times for the club. He missed only three League One games overall and his ability to operate in a wide range of positions made him a valuable member of Schumacher’s squad.