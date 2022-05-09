Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has stated that there will be an overhaul this summer as they look to build on this seasons seventh placed finish.

Middlesbrough narrowly missed out on the play-offs, finishing five points behind Luton Town in sixth. They will look to improve and get into the top six at the end of next season, but they will need new signings to help them achieve their ultimate goal.

Manager Chris Wilder has spoken out about the task at hand, claiming the Teessiders are in need of a rebuild.

However, in an interview with Teesside Live, he has namechecked five players who have impressed and will be looking to work with going forwards.

“There will be some stern conversations with boys that do stay that we need to get more out of as well.

“The likes of [Paddy] McNair and [Isaiah] Jones, who on the face of it have had good seasons, there is loads more to come from them.

“There is loads more to come from Dael Fry. There are players like Riley McGree who has shown his ability in glimpses but I need to get more out of him. Tav [Marcus Tavernier] has had a decent season and I need to get more out of him as well.”

McNair, Jones, Tavernier, and Fry have been standout performers for Boro so far this season, whilst McGree has impressed since breaking into the team in the latter stages of the campaign.

Wilder has also recently spoken out on the importance of club captain Jonny Howson, and so he is also expected to remain at the Riverside beyond his current deal.

But are Middlesbrough really in need of a rebuild?

Boro made nine permanent first-team transfers last summer under the guidance of former boss Neil Warnock, as well as three loanees. With Wilder taking over in November, he signed a further three players on permanent deals and a further two loanees.

So in the space of a year they have signed 17 new players. Arguably they have already had a rebuild, and it did not work to the extent they were hoping for.

However, the players signed weren’t all players that fit the Wilder mould and so he will likely be identifying players that suit his style and will play the way he wants his side to play.