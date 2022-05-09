Blackburn Rovers look to be heading into a chaotic summer, with manager Tony Mowbray set to leave, and a number of players set to follow suit.

Blackburn Rovers finished the 2021/22 Championship season in 8th. It was a commendable season for Rovers and Mowbray, though many would’ve been disappointed that the club couldn’t achieve a top-six finish.

With Mowbray set to depart this summer, and a number of players either out of contract or looking likely to be sold, the summer ahead looks to be a busy one for Blackburn.

Surely the first port of call for the Rovers officials though will be to find Mowbray’s successor, and one name being linked to Ewood Park is Chris Hughton.

Reports (The Sun on Sunday 08.05.22) have claimed that the former Nottingham Forest boss is set to be interviewed for the position after being sacked by Forest back in September.

Elsewhere, Rovers recently confirmed that Joe Rothwell is set to leave the club this summer, with West Brom and now Forest looking into a potential swoop for the midfielder, and Ben Brereton Diaz looks like he could be moving on too.

The Chilean cult hero is being eyed up by West Ham, with reports from The Sun claiming that the Hammers are leading the race to sign Brereton Diaz this summer in a potential £15million transfer.

In another bit of bad transfer news for Rovers, Alan Nixon revealed yesterday that Spurs are closing in on the signing of Rovers prodigy Ashley Phillips, in a potential £3million move.

Lastly, Blackburn Rovers have been linked alongside a number of other Championship sides in the race to sign Huddersfield Town defender Harry Toffolo this summer, whose contract expires next month.