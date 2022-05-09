Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has called on his players to be “that team the fans talk about in ten years’ time” as they gear up for their play-off clash vs Nottingham Forest.

Sheffield United secured 5th position and their play-off spot in emphatic fashion with a 4-0 win over champions Fulham at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

The Blades earned their place after fighting their way up the table after Heckingbottom’s appointment. He took over from Slavisa Jokanovic in late November with the club in the wilderness down in 16th place, with only six wins from 18 games. However, with the trio of Heckingbottom, Stuart McCall and Jack Lester, they have managed to turn it around and now have a shot at returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Blades are gearing up to take on Nottingham Forest in the semi-final of the play-offs, starting this Saturday at Bramall Lane.

Forest have had a similar season, struggling under former manager Chris Hughton and excelling under new manager Steve Cooper. They did almost earn an automatic promotion spot but Bournemouth pipped them to it and a 1-1 draw with Hull City on the final day of the season saw them finish 4th.

Now, ahead of the play-offs, Sheffield United boss Heckingbottom has moved to rally his troops. Speaking to The Star, he said:

“Big games are what you play for at this time of the season, you remember that.

“If you’re in promotion teams you remember them. As a player you remember individual moments, if you score the winner that gets your team up of course you’ll remember it, you’ll have a photo of it on your wall. The players have given themselves the opportunity now to make those memories, to be that player, that team the fans talk about in ten years’ time.”

If United were to succeed and earn promotion back to the Premier League via the play-offs it would be their first time doing so. They have lost four play-off finals in their history and will be looking not to add to that stat.

The wind in their sails…

Both times Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest met in the regular season the scores ended 1-1 and it will be an interesting tactical battle over the two legs.

Sheffield United have won their last three games, only conceding one to secure their play-off spot with impressive wins in their final two games against QPR and Fulham.

Momentum has proven to be a key factor in the play-offs in the past so Forest may still be hurting from narrowly missing out on promotion. But, they are still a very dangerous side and have enjoyed an extraordinary season so far.