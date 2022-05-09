West Brom goalkeeper David Button has put pen to paper on a new two-year contract at The Hawthorns, it has been confirmed.

West Brom’s goalkeeper situation heading into the summer transfer window has been an interesting one over the past few months.

This time last month, it was said that talks hadn’t even begun with Button over a new contract with his deal expiring at the end of the season, while speculation continues to circulate regarding the future of Sam Johnstone, who looks destined for a summer exit.

But now, it has been confirmed that the Baggies have secured the future of Button.

As announced on West Brom’s official website, the 33-year-old shot-stopper has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal at The Hawthorns, keeping him on the books until the summer of 2024. It comes after Button made the number one shirt his own under Steve Bruce following Johnstone’s drop out of the side.

In his last three Championship games of the season, Button managed to keep three clean sheets, even providing an assist in the 4-0 win over Barnsley on the final day.

A battle awaits…

With Johnstone seemingly heading for pastures new, there will be a battle between West Brom’s goalkeepers for the number one shirt.

Button will be alongside academy graduates Alex Palmer and Josh Griffiths in the Baggies’ goalkeeping ranks, and pre-season will give the trio the chance to fight for the number one shirt at The Hawthorns as long-term number one Johnstone’s time at the club comes to a close.

Button certainly has the experience advantage, but it remains to be seen who Bruce puts his faith in for next season.