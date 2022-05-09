Some big names feature on today’s Championship transfer round-up on The72 as we’ve just seen the end of the 2021/22 season.

Joe Rothwell, Marcus Tavernier, Alfie May and Ollie O’Neill are the names that have been floating around in the transfer headlines recently.

Nottingham Forest are reportedly the latest club to be linked with a move for Blackburn Rovers’ Rothwell, as per John Percy. The journalist has claimed that the Reds will target the midfielder regardless of their play-off fate. The 27-year-old has made 41 appearances in the league this season, assisting ten, and is out of contract in the summer. West Brom have already shown bags of interest in Rothwell, and it looks as though the two sides will battle it out this summer.

Middlesbrough’s Tavernier is reportedly being eyed by the likes of Brighton, Southampton, Wolves, and Bournemouth for a summer swoop. The 23-year-old has been a star output for Boro this season, with five goals and five assists whilst playing in multiple positions during his 44 appearances throughout the campaign. The Teesside club may ask for a sizeable fee though, with his contract expiring in the summer of 2023.

As reported exclusively to The72, Blackburn Rovers are interested in a move for Cheltenham Town star May. The 28-year-old has netted 23 League One goals this season, the third most in the division, with Sunderland’s Ross Stewart and Wigan Athletic’s Will Keane being the only ones better off. May is out of contract at the end of the season, and it would come as no surprise is more clubs are to chase the forward in the summer.

Lastly, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur are showing interest in Fulham youngster O’Neill. The 19-year-old midfielder has netted six goals and assisted three in the Premier League 2 for the Cottagers, and is seen as a top talent at the club.