Middlesbrough’s Marcus Tavernier is being looked at by all of Brighton, Southampton, Wolves and Bournemouth ahead of the summer transfer window, reports have revealed.

Tavernier, 23, has enjoyed another standout season for Middlesbrough in the Championship. The Englishman is a product of the Boro youth academy and he’s so far racked up 124 league appearances for the club.

The left-sided wing-back made 44 league appearances in the Championship season just concluded, scoring five goals and assisting five more to help Boro claim a 7th place finish in the final league table.

But with Chris Wilder’s side missing out on the top-six, it now seems like the Boro boss could face a difficult task in keeping his squad together ahead of the next campaign.

Reports have emerged claiming that Brighton, Southampton, Wolves and Bournemouth are among the club looking into a summer swoop for Tavernier, who is under contract with the club until the summer of 2023.

A promising player…

Wilder’s arrival at Middlesbrough gave the club a new lease of life. Under Neil Warnock, a lot of the players weren’t allowed that freedom to go on and create in matches, but Wilder has unleashed a new attacking threat at the club.

Tavernier is one of those players who’s really come good under the watch of the former Sheffield United boss – he’s given Boro a creative outlet on the left all season and his potential summer exit would be a huge blow for the club.

With so many teams interested in him though, Middlesbrough could work this to their advantage and up the asking price as to start a bidding war, and hopefully bring in as much money for the player as they can.

Wilder will certainly need some funding to bolster his side ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.