Sheffield United loan man Morgan Gibbs-White has said his aim is to score more Premier League goals throughout his career.

The midfielder turned forward is on loan with the Blades from Premier League side Wolves has enjoyed a fantastic season on loan at Bramall Lane, scoring 11 goals and getting nine assists.

Gibbs-White has been a key player for Paul Heckingbottom’s side as they finished 5th in the Championship. He will be hoping to plan an influential role in their upcoming play-off ties against Nottingham Forest too.

He was also awarded the Sheffield United’s Player and Young Player of the year award at their end-of-season awards night. Speculation has continued to circulate on his future, but most recent reports have said he is set to be given a first-team chance at Molineux next season.

“A lot more to come”…

At 22-years-old he has already had an impressive career and is only just getting started, he has excelled in the Championship so is looking to prove himself in the top flight.

He got his first Premier League goal for Wolves in May 2021 when he scored a last-minute winner against Brighton and Hove Albion.

“Scoring your first Premier League goal, it’s what you dream of as a kid and to say I’ve done it – I’m proud of myself,” he said to the Shropshire Star.

“But hopefully there’s a lot more to come.”

What next for Gibbs-White?

It is bound to be an intriguing summer for the youngster and may depend on if Sheffield United can succeed in the play-offs for the first time in the club’s history. The Bramall Lane faithful have taken to him and he has taken to them, hitting the badge after he scored in the 4-0 win over champions Fulham on Saturday.

Sheffield United have a history of successful loans. Most recently, Dean Henderson was on loan at the Blades in 2018/19 when they finished second and got promoted. He then rejoined the Blades the season after in the Premier League before returning to his parent club, Manchester United.

If the Blades earn promotion, they will surely look into bringing Gibbs-White back, even if Lage is reportedly planning on giving him a first-team chance at Wolves next season. However, if they fail to win the play-offs, it’d be a real surprise to see the young star back at Bramall Lane.