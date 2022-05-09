West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur are both looking at Fulham youth player Ollie O’Neill, reports The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Ollie O’Neill, 19, is currently with Championship side Fulham. The Republic of Ireland U21 midfielder though is entering the final year of his deal at Craven Cottage and now, reports have linked him with a move away from the club.

Writing for The Athletic (via westhamzone.com), Ornstein has revealed that Premier League duo West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur are both keen on O’Neill.

Ornstein also goes on to reveal that a number of clubs have enquired about taking O’Neill on loan ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Fulham remain in discussions with the youngster, but Marco Silva will be weary of another Fabio Carvalho-type saga unfolding.

The Carvalho blow…

Fulham unearthed a gem in Carvalho ahead of this season. The attacking midfielder went on to flourish in the Championship after bursting onto the scene in the last Premier League campaign, though his exit from the club highlights a particular flaw at Fulham.

Too often the club has brought about these exciting young players, Harvey Elliott being another, but a contract stand-off has led to them being sold or even released.

Fulham will be keen to learn lessons from these transfer sagas. Hopefully the club can tie O’Neill down to a new deal, with interest from West Ham and Spurs suggesting that he’s a good young prospect.

Fulham won the Championship title in what was Silva’s first season at the helm, with fans optimistic that the Portuguese manager can keep them in the top flight.