As per an exclusive from Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have bought out the sell on clause for former Derby County winger Kaide Gordon.

The 17-year-old made one senior appearance for the Rams before securing his big move to Liverpool during last season.

The two clubs had agreed a 20% sell on clause to Derby County as part of the deal, but now the Premier League side have bought that out, meaning the Midlands club receive a £500k fee, as per a tweet from journalist Romano:

Excl. Liverpool have bought out the sell on clause from Kaide Gordon’s transfer from Derby County. 🔴🤝 #LFC Been told Liverpool & Derby County have agreed £500,000 for the removal of the 20% sell on clause which appeared in the original deal. pic.twitter.com/VOjRabyh6F — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 9, 2022

Gordon has made two appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side at just the age of 17, as well as being a regular for the U23 set-up, so there’s no doubt Liverpool have a star on their hands that was created at Derby County.

Positive news for the Rams

The sizeable £500k fee they have taken in could go a long way for the Rams, with them being relegated to League One whilst being in some financial problems.

The money could help them either sign replacements for the players they will inevitably lose next season, offer new contracts or it can be pumped into the club to keep it floating at a sustainable level.

There’s no doubt that Derby County are favourites to be promoted back to the Championship next season, but some new faces will have to arrive in the squad, as relying on youngsters may come costly at some point.

Jason Knight and Malcolm Ebiowei have been youngsters who are linked elsewhere, and the Rams may well could cash in to be better off financially.