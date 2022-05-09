Sheffield Wednesday don’t know which division they will be playing their football in just yet, with all their focus on Monday’s play-off semi-final second leg v Sunderland.

Sheffield Wednesday will need to come back from 1-0 behind after losing out in the first leg, but they will have a packed-out Hillsborough to power them on against Sunderland on Monday.

There’s no doubt the full focus will be on the clash with the Black Cats, but here, we look at the latest news stories coming out of Sheffield Wednesday…

First of all, it was revealed here on The72 that the Owls are taking a look at Shrewsbury Town shot-stopper Marko Marosi ahead of the summer transfer window. Darren Moore will be in need of another goalkeeper this summer, and after Marosi’s 14 clean sheets in 46 games for the Shrews, he could be a smart addition.

Furthermore, loaned-in centre-back Jordan Storey has made his current position over his future clear while speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post. When asked about what next season could bring for him, the Sheffield Wednesday loan ace stated he “couldn’t care less”, insisting his sole focus is on the Owls’ fight for promotion.

Elsewhere, Wednesday boss Moore has sent a rallying cry to supporters ahead of their crucial second leg clash with Sunderland.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the Sheffield Wednesday manager has asked the fans to sing their hearts out, urging them to be the twelfth man after being “absolutely tremendous all season”.