Sunderland head coach Alex Neil has admitted the last 10 minutes of the Black Cats’ first leg against Sheffield Wednesday was his “biggest fear” as they prepare for tonight’s second leg.

The Black Cats beat Darren Moore’s side 1-0 in the home leg and take that advantage into the second leg tonight at Hillsborough.

Despite being in control of much of the game at the Stadium of Light, Neil has admitted his nerves began to grow as Sheffield Wednesday began to pile the pressure on his Sunderland side.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, he said:



“The biggest fear for me was probably the last 10 minutes on Friday, when everyone was tired, nobody can hear you, the fans are all up, I’m trying to get information out on the pitch and people are going where they shouldn’t be going – that’s the point where you’re just hoping that your players do the right things.

“That’s the moment where you lose that element of control. What I can control, though, is making substitutions to break the game up at that stage.”

Thankfully for Neil and the Wearsides though, he was able to see out a vital win in front of the home faithful.

The former Norwich City boss waited until the 80th minute to make his first change, but had used three by the final whistle, a good example of how he killed Sheffield Wednesday’s momentum at crucial moments.

‘It’s just half-time’

The second leg tonight will decide who plays Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley with a spot in the Championship up for grabs. Sunderland hold the advantage, but with the home crowd behind Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday side this time, it certainly won’t be an easy task.

The Owls will surely hope to dictate the play more this time around and Sunderland may have to opt for a more cautious approach and aim to hit them on the counter. Both sides will be determined to score the opening goal in what looks to be an intriguing tie between two top sides.

The game kicks off at 19:45pm and will be shown on Sky Sports.