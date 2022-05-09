Fulham have triggered extension clauses in the contracts of Neeskens Kebano and Tim Ream, as per Peter Rutzler.

Fulham are one again going to be a Premier League side next season, confirming promotion a couple of weeks ago, and wrapping up the Championship title last week.

Marco Silva’s side have broken the record for most goals ever scored in the second tier season, netting 106 goals.

Impressive performances have come from all around the pitch for the Cottagers in what has been an incredible season.

Two players who have had their part to play include Kebano and Ream, making a combined 86 appearances between both of them.

They were set to see their contracts run out in the summer, but it has been claimed by The Athletic reporter Rutzler that the club have opted to extend the duo’s deals for a further year (see tweet below):

So, busy weeks ahead… 🚨 Understand Kebano + Ream contracts extended

⚪ More key talks this week

⚫ 'Platform' created, quality > quantity

⚪ Expect 5+ additions (likely RB, CB, W, CM, possibly GK)

⚫ Silva: "It's an important moment for this club"#FFChttps://t.co/b7fdcyaGBb — Peter Rutzler (@peterrutzler) May 9, 2022

The news will come as a positive to Fulham fans, who now know that they have secured the long-term future of two key players at the club ahead of their Premier League rollercoaster next season.

What does next season hold?

It could may well be another campaign where we see the Cottagers underperform in the top tier, but with the right recruitment, Silva it may finally be their time to remain in the division.

If they are to be relegated again, questions will be asked, as it’s happened to often in recent seasons.

People may argue that this is the best Fulham team in recent years, and that may play a part in their fight for survival in the new Premier League campaign.