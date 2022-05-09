Derby County’s 2021/22 season is done and dusted, but the hard work isn’t about to stop for the Rams just yet.

Derby County will be playing League One football despite the valiant of the Rams’ squad and Wayne Rooney and his coaching team.

The focus will now turn to planning for the 2022/23 season and their summer transfer window recruitment while Chris Kirchner’s bid to buy the Rams rumbles on. Here, we look at the latest Derby County stories emerging from Pride Park…

First of all, in a welcome boost for the Rams, young star Malcolm Ebiowei has his heart set on staying with the club. As quoted by Elias Burke, Rooney revealed the Leeds United, Spurs, Crystal Palace and RB Leipzig target is keen on staying where he trusts the coaches and vice versa.

One player who is said to be attracting transfer interest is star defender Curtis Davies though. Bristol City are eyeing a deal, according to Alan Nixon, and the Rams will be determined to hold onto their player of the year.

Elsewhere, prospective owner Kirchner has provided an update on the takeover situation.

Although he stated at the end of April that he hoped last week would provide significant developments worth celebrating, he revealed on Sunday that he and Mel Morris “remain at an impasse”. The Sun reporter Nixon has said on his Patreon that Morris is holding out for £20 to sell Pride Park, but it remains to be seen if a resolution can be reached as Derby County look to leave their financial troubles in the past ahead of next season.