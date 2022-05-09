Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard says he’s received a lot of applications for the vacant managerial position at The Valley, as he outlines his requirements for the Addicks’ next boss.

Sandgaard made the surprising decision to part ways with former manager Johnnie Jackson following a disappointing 2021/22 League One season last week.

Jackson took over from Nigel Adkins as caretaker manager midway through the campaign before taking charge on a permanent basis.

Results were indifferent to begin with. But Jackson’s Charlton shored up and eventually secured a 13th place finish, after flirting with the bottom three for much of the campaign.

Onto the next…

Several names have so far been linked with the Charlton Athletic vacancy. Sandgaard has now told South London Press that he’s received a number of applications for the job, though the Dane seems unsure whether he wants a manager with experience, or one with a more modern approach to the game.

“Well of course we need some level of experience,” he said.

“As you are pointing out there, there is very much two types of manager’s resumes or CVs that we’re working through right now.

“We have a group of those very seasoned managers that have been there, done that and have, in some cases, shown fantastic results. There are some of those who are not maybe the best if you want to play more modern football, even though they’ve had great results in the past. But some really fit the bill.

“There are some great candidates who have a lot of experience and also some – and you mentioned the new manager at Ipswich as an example – who fit that profile.

“We are entertaining quite a few resumes that I would say are very young but already early on in their careers have achieved some great results and definitely understand what modern football is about.

“You probably can’t get both. You can’t get a 30-year-old with 50 years of experience, it’s just not happening. It will probably be between the best in those two categories that we’ll pick someone.”

A major factor behind Jackson’s Charlton Athletic sacking was the brand of football on display. Sandgaard seems desperate for the club to play the most attractive and contemporary football in the division, and his sacking of Jackson has shown fans that the Dane can be ruthless in achieving his goals.

Who the next manager might be remains anyone’s guess. But Sandgaard now has a big task on his hands, not only to find a manager who can play the football he wants, but in finding a manager who can deliver results and get the fans back on board.

His sacking of a club legend in Jackson has turned many fans against Sandgaard, though he still has plenty of time to win them back.