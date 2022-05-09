Nottingham Forest are the latest side to be linked with Blackburn Rovers’ Joe Rothwell, with John Percy stating the Reds will make a move regardless of their play-off fate.

Nottingham Forest are yet to confirm which division they will be playing in next season, with Steve Cooper’s side facing a play-off clash against Sheffield United after being pipped to automatic promotion by Bournemouth.

However, the uncertainty over which division they will be playing in hasn’t stopped them from identifying Blackburn Rovers’ out of contract star Rothwell as a potential summer transfer target.

According to The Telegraph reporter Percy, Forest will be looking to offer Rothwell a deal at the City Ground regardless of whether they are promoted or not.

#nffc are interested in signing midfielder Joe Rothwell, who is a free agent this summer after leaving Blackburn. Forest will make an offer to Rothwell regardless of what happens in the Championship play-offs. #wba are another club interested — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) May 9, 2022

Rival interest…

Given that Rothwell will be on the move this summer, there could be a battle for his services. West Brom have already been heavily linked with a swoop for the former Manchester United star as Steve Bruce bids to bolster his midfield ranks.

The 27-year-old midfielder thoroughly impressed for Blackburn Rovers this season, so it should come as no surprise to see interest in his services arise.

Rothwell managed three goals and 10 assists in 43 outings across all competitions, with his dynamic runs and creativity making him a standout star at Ewood Park. Able to feature as a central midfielder or slightly further forward as an attacking midfielder, Rothwell could be a brilliant addition for any top Championship side this summer, and with his deal expiring, it would certainly be a shrewd bit of business.