Fulham’s focus will now be on gearing up for Premier League football after their 2021/22 campaign came to an end at the weekend.

Fulham can be proud of their efforts this season. After scoring 106 goals and earning 90 points, they are this season’s Championship champions, and although a final day 4-0 loss to Sheffield United will be one to forget, this season has been full of days to remember.

Now though, their attention turns to the summer transfer window, and with an important few months awaits, we look at some of the latest Fulham news emerging from Craven Cottage…

One emerging story from late on Sunday night is that Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is a target for both Fulham and fellow promotion winners Bournemouth. The Sun states the Cottagers and the Cherries are both eyeing a loan deal ahead of their Premier League returns, and Manchester United are willing to pay a good amount of his wages too.

While Henderson could be an incoming, defender Marlon Fossey looks to be closing in on an exit. The 23-year-old, who first signed back in 2009, is said to be nearing a move to loan club Bolton Wanderers (The Bolton News), who he starred for while out on loan this year.

Elsewhere, reported target Viktor Gyokeres is likely to attract interest from the Premier League this summer, Coventry City boss Mark Robins has said. The Swedish striker has starred for the Sky Blues this season, netting 18 goals and providing five assists in a strong campaign for the West Midlands outfit.

Finally, out of favour right-back Cyrus Christie is said to have his heart set on a stay with loan club Swansea City. That’s what Swans boss Russell Martin has said, although he admits finances could be the deciding factor as they bid to keep him in South Wales.