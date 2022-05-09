West Brom finished their season with a thumping 4-0 win over Barnsley, placing Steve Bruce’s side in 10th place of the final Championship table.

For West Brom, it was a relatively positive end to what was an overall negative season. Bruce had, and still has, his fair share of critics at The Hawthorns, but he’s certainly steadied the ship ahead of this summer.

The former Newcastle United boss looks set to oversee a clear-out of this West Brom squad this summer with plenty set to leave. But Bruce looks keen to bring in a number of players too, one of them being Joe Rothwell.

Recent reports have linked the Baggies with Blackburn Rovers midfielder Rothwell, and the Lancashire club confirmed over the weekend that Rothwell will be leaving on a free this summer, handing the Baggies a potential boost in that particular transfer pursuit.

Elsewhere, West Brom have been linked alongside a number of Championship and Premier League clubs with MK Dons star Scott Twine.

The midfielder scored an impressive 20 goals in League One last season, grabbing 13 assists in the process too. And his Dons side crashed out of the play-offs at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers over the weekend, making Twine’s future at the club all the more uncertain.

Lastly, Baggies goalkeeper Sam Johnstone sees his contract expire this summer and reports suggest that Spurs are closing in on the signing, after Manchester United pulled out of the race to sign the Englishman.

It brings an end to a controversial and conflicted season for Johnstone who lost his place in the starting line-up under Bruce.