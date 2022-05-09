Swansea City midfielder Liam Walsh will not be pursued by Hull City on a permanent basis this summer, it has been reported.

Swansea City and Hull City struck a loan deal over Walsh in January, freeing the midfielder to battle for regular game time away from South Wales after a difficult first half of the season with the Swans.

However, his time on Humberside didn’t bear much fruit either. The former Everton youngster only played three times for the Tigers, with his last outing coming in the 3-0 win over Peterborough United back in February. Now, ahead of his return to Swansea City, an update has emerged on his situation.

As per Planet Swans, Hull City will not be pursuing a summer reunion with Walsh.

He will now return to Swansea City, for whom he played seven times in the first half of the campaign following his free transfer arrival from fellow Championship side Bristol City.

What now for Walsh?

After a difficult 2021/22 campaign, the former Everton midfielder will certainly be looking to improve next season.

It remains to be seen if he can have a role to play in Russell Martin’s plans in South Wales.

Walsh still has two years remaining on his contract at Swansea City, but if the chance arises for them to raise some funds by selling him to another club, it wouldn’t come as a big surprise given the lack of game time he has had since joining the club.

There’s no doubt he could be a player of value to the Swans though if Martin can get the best out of him. He previously starred with Coventry City and at 24, there is still plenty of time for him to develop further.