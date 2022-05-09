Blackburn Rovers are set to interview Chris Hughton for their managerial job, reports The Sun on Sunday (via nottinghamforest.news).

Hughton, 63, was last in management with Nottingham Forest. The former Spurs full-back lasted less than a year in charge, overseeing 53 games and winning only 14 of them.

He was sacked shortly after the start of the 2021/22 season, following a run of six defeats in their opening seven league fixtures with Forest taking just one point from their opening seven.

Since, Steve Cooper has come into the City Ground and transformed Forest’s fortunes. Hughton meanwhile has remained out of work, but he could now make a surprise return to the dugout with Blackburn Rovers.

Tony Mowbray is set to leave the club this summer. He’s just guided the club to an impressive 8th place finish in the Championship but after five full seasons at the helm, he looks set to move on this summer.