Journalist Dean Jones believes that Leeds United are in a ‘great position’ to sign Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson this summer.

Johnson, 20, capped his impressive Championship season with a goal in the 1-1 draw away at Hull City on Saturday, taking his tally to 16 for the season.

Forest have booked themselves a play-off semi-final bout v Sheffield United, with the first leg taking place at Bramall Lane this weekend.

Ahead of the first leg, and indeed all season now, Johnson has been linked with a Premier League move. It seems as though Forest need to earn promotion this season to stand a chance of keeping Johnson and several other key players, with Leeds United just one of the teams interested.

The Yorkshire side though are battling to stay in the Premier League having dropped into 18th place of the table after back-to-back defeats.

But Jones believes that the Whites have a good chance of signing Johnson this summer, if they stay in the Premier League, and if Forest don’t earn promotion.

He told GiveMeSport:

“They should make him their number one target, 100%.

“They are in a great position to sign Brennan Johnson if they do stay up and Forest don’t manage to get promoted.”