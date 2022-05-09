Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has confirmed the futures of out of contract pair Gary Cahill and Robbie Brady will be discussed this week.

Bournemouth brought both Cahill and Brady in on free transfer deals this season, signing the ex-Chelsea man in August while former Ireland international Brady signed on in October.

Neither have seen an awful lot of game time of late though. Cahill played in 22 games before the end of January but hasn’t played since the 1-0 away win over Barnsley and he hasn’t even been in the squad for the last six games. As for Brady, he has played only seven times across all competitions, though injury did limit his involvement.

Now, with Bournemouth’s season done and the Premier League awaiting, Parker has said conversations over Cahill and Brady’s futures will take place this week.

As quoted by the Bournemouth Daily Echo, the Cherries boss said there is still plenty of things to discuss and sort out in terms of player contracts, but confirmed talks will be taking place early this week. Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s still so early.

“I’ll sit down early (this week) with the people I need to sit down with – Richard Hughes, Simon Francis and we’ll go through the squad and we’ll go through what we feel we need to do and what the options are on people. There’s a lot of ifs and buts and question marks in terms of where we see things or contractual wise with parent clubs or not.

“So I’m not in a clear enough frame or I don’t know the full scope of the pictures of what they are, so we’ll go through that early (this week).”

Decisions to make…

Given the lack of game time both Cahill and Brady have had, some might say it would be a surprise to see them offered new deals.

There’s no doubt both could be valuable squad members for the Premier League, with Cahill and Brady boasting bags of top-flight experience. Ex-England international Cahill has played at the very top too and boasts excellent leadership abilities, while left-sided ace Brady’s versatility could be vital in a gruelling Premier League campaign.

However, with decisions to make, it remains to see what conclusions Parker’s discussions come to.