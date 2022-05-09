Millwall boss Gary Rowett has revealed that he’d like to keep midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld at the club beyond this summer.

Kieftenbeld, 31, sees his current Millwall contract expire next month. The Dutchman joined the club midway through last season and has since racked up 38 league appearances for the Lions, including 27 in the 2021/22 season.

A combination of injury and squad rotation limited Kieftenbeld’s game-time in the season just concluded, but Rowett would still like to keep his former Birmingham City man at The Den beyond this summer.

Speaking to South London Press, Rowett said of the situation:

“I’d like to keep Maikel. He is a player that I trust and a player I’ve worked with for quite a while now.

“What you need is a little bit of know-how in the squad. There are players who can do certain things that you want on the pitch and he is a great trainer, a great professional around the place.

“In my opinion you don’t want to lose players like that but, again, I’ll let the club pick that up and see where it goes.

“My intention is that I’d like to keep Maikel at the club.”

Millwall finished the season in 9th place following their 1-0 defeat away at Bournemouth, in which Kieftenbeld played the second half.

It caps what was an exciting season for Millwall, but Rowett has a number of out of contract players to deal with now, with others including talisman Jed Wallace.