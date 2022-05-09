Fulham’s right-sided ace Marlon Fossey is closing in on a permanent move to Bolton Wanderers, The Bolton News has reported.

Fulham and Bolton Wanderers reached an agreement back in January over the loan of American right-back Fossey, giving him the chance to play regular football away from Craven Cottage.

And Fossey certainly made good on his chance, starring for Ian Evatt’s side. He had notched up one goal and five assists in 15 League One outings before injury brought a premature end to his season, but it seems as though the Fulham loan man will be heading back to Greater Manchester this summer.

As per The Bolton News, Bolton Wanderers are closing in on a deal to bring Fossey back to the University of Bolton Stadium permanently.

It is said that positive talks have taken place between the League One club and Fossey’s representatives, and the hope is there that a deal can be struck with some things still left to be agreed.

Time to move on from Fulham?

After such a strong loan spell with Bolton Wanderers, it seems that the time is right for Fossey to leave Fulham and forge a career in the EFL.

Now 23, Fossey will surely be keen to play regular first-team football rather than with the Cottagers’ U23s. He has played 50 times for the young Fulham side but is yet to make his senior debut. He has picked up first-team experience out on loan with Shrewsbury Town as well as with Bolton Wanderers though.

It will be hoped that if he does return to the Trotters, he can perform just as well as he did for Evatt’s men this season, starring as a right wing-back for his loan club.