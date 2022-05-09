Coventry City boss Mark Robins says there will ‘definitely’ be Premier League teams looking at Viktor Gyokeres this summer, after links to Fulham emerged.

Gyokeres signed for Coventry City ahead of the season just concluded. He’d start the season in blistering form, eventually ending the campaign with 17 Championship goals in 45 outings, after rediscovering his scoring touch in the final weeks of the campaign.

And at the start of this month, reports emerged claiming that Fulham had made a formal approach to sign the Swedish international. CoventryLive reporter Andy Turner then revealed that Fulham hadn’t made an approach, but Sky Blues boss Robins is expecting Premier League interest in his star striker this summer.

Speaking to CoventryLive, he said of the 23-year-old:

“I think he has all the physical attributes for that and he’s scored 18 goals in his first full season in the Championship so there will definitely be people looking at him from the Premier League, one hundred percent.”