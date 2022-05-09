Portsmouth are said to be keeping tabs on Altrincham defender Toby Mullarkey, who is out of contract at the end of this season.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is looking to strengthen his ranks this summer, but with a far from unlimited budget available to him, he will have to be shrewd in his transfer business.

In a bid to keep costs down, the Pompey manager has been keeping a keen eye on non-league players, vowing to find anyone below the Football League that is good enough to make the jump up to the third tier. And now, as per The News, one player he has identified as a target is Altrincham defender Mullarkey.

It is said that 26-year-old centre-back Mullarkey is a player Portsmouth have been watching, with the heart of defence and area that could need bolstering.

Mullarkey’s contract with the National League side expires at the end of this season too, meaning that he could well be available for Portsmouth to snap up on a free transfer.

Pompey’s current centre-back options

Centre-back is definitely an area Portsmouth need to add to this summer.

Hayden Carter will be returning to parent club Blackburn Rovers, while loaned out man Paul Downing looks set for the exit door.

Sean Raggett’s contract situation remains up in the air and midfielder Shaun Williams, who has filled in at the heart of defence this season, sees his deal expire this summer too. That leaves Clark Robertson as the only senior centre-back contracted to the club beyond this summer, so regardless of who signs new deals and who doesn’t, Cowley will be keen to add another to his ranks ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.