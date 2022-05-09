Fulham and Bournemouth are vying for the loan signing of Manchester United’s Dean Henderson, reports The Sun.

Henderson, 25, looks poised to leave Manchester United on loan this summer.

The Sun are reporting that Championship promotion winners Fulham and Bournemouth are both vying for the loan signing of the England shot-stopper, with United set to pay at least half of his wages.

It’s said that Henderson earns upwards of £120,000-a-week at Old Trafford, but the Red Devils are willing to pay at least half of that in order to find him a temporary home for the 2022/23 campaign.

A product of the United youth academy, Henderson has enjoyed loan spells away from the club with Grimsby Town, Shrewsbury Town and most recently Sheffield United, where he flourished under Chris Wilder.

Henderson made 13 Premier League outings for Manchester United last season but hasn’t featured in the top flight this time round.

But he could now secure a loan move to either Bournemouth or Fulham who will both be playing in the Premier League next season.