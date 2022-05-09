Sunderland are reportedly looking to make an eye-catching swoop for Birmingham City prodigy Jobe Bellingham this summer.

Sunderland could well be playing Championship football with Birmingham City next season as they bid to earn a spot back in the second tier via the League One play-offs. They currently stand in good stead to reach the play-off final too, holding a 1-0 lead over Sheffield Wednesday heading into their second leg on Monday.

Now, it has been claimed the Black Cats have identified Birmingham City prospect Bellingham as a target for the summer.

As per the Daily Mail, Sunderland are keen on the brother of England superstar Jude Bellingham and have already invited him to the Stadium of Light.

It is added that the ambitious move will only come to fruition if the Black Cats are able to join Birmingham City in the Championship, but there’s no doubt that it would be an exciting deal for the Wearsiders.

One to watch

16-year-old Bellingham has found most of his game time to date in Birmingham City’s youth academy, playing 13 times for the Blues’ U23s and 10 times for the U18s. However, he has been in and around the first-team picture at St. Andrew’s too, notching up three senior appearances.

He played the last half an hour against Blackburn Rovers on the final day of the season.

Bellingham can operate out on the wing or as an attacking midfielder, and with eight England U17 caps to his name already, there’s no doubt that he would be an eye-catching signing for Sunderland if they could pull a deal off this summer.