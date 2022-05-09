Derby County fans’ hopes of an early end to protracted takeover talks could be dashed, reports Alan Nixon.

Talks have been ongoing of late with American businessman Chris Kirchner put forward by administrators Quantuma as their preferred bidder.

Kirchner has been in talks for a while now and this weekend Wayne Rooney spoke saying that he thought it would be a “big 24 hours” ahead.

Rooney’s words echoed by Alan Nixon

During his comments, Rooney said the Kirchner talks were ongoing and that “the stadium is the last piece.”

The issue of the stadium has always been the sticking point holding up any hopes of a quick deal being done for Derby County.

Mel Morris – the Rams’ former owner – is the current owner of Pride Park and it is this that is holding up the successful completion of talks.

Nixon adds gloss to this saying the Rams “are in crisis” and that Morris “is holding out for £20 million to sell Pride Park.”

Thoughts?

Derby County desperately need two things and soon: an end to the takeover and the stability that comes from it.

Things were looking up when administrators Quantuma granted Chris Kirchner preferred bidder status and subsequent exclusivity.

Nixon’s news that Morris is holding out for £20 million for the final piece of the puzzle – the ownership of Pride Park – darkens the picture somewhat.

Talks might be progressing but all that could be for nothing unless an agreement is reached over the transfer of Pride Park from Morris.

Rooney is definitely right that the next 24 hours could hold something big.