Sunderland head coach Alex Neil has spoken out before a huge second leg clash against Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-offs this evening.

The Black Cats hold the advantage travelling down to Hillsborough after winning the home leg at the Stadium of Light 1-0 last Friday.

A solid performance from Sunderland backed by over 44,000 Wearsiders has put them in good stead for the away leg, but the fact there is only one goal in it means we could be set for a cagey affair.

Speaking to The Chronicle ahead of the game, Neil said of his plans for tonight:

“What you’re really asking is whether I’m going to batten down the hatches, or am I going to go for another goal? Of course I’m not going to say, but that’s what you want to know!

“It’s a do or die moment – they need come out and win the game… I don’t think there will be any mind games really, no big surprises.”

The former Norwich City boss isn’t giving any hints away ahead of this huge game.

Upwards of 2,000 Sunderland supporters will make the trip down to Sheffield on Monday evening and they’ll certainly be hoping it’s the third time lucky for their team in the League One play-offs.



All the momentum…

Sunderland hold an impressive record since Neil took the helm and have lost just once under his leadership.

The Black Cats are 14 games unbeaten and despite Sheffield Wednesday having one of the best home records across the country, Wearsiders will remain confident.

The last time these two sides met at Hillsborough Darren Moore’s side comfortably dispatched of Sunderland and won 3-0.

The atmosphere Hillsborough creates can unsettle sides who aren’t used to it, but surely the experience of playing in front of at least 30,000 week in, week out will help Sunderland in their preparation for this.

The game kicks off at 19:45pm and will be shown on Sky Sports.